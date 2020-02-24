2 hours ago

The Apagyahene of Asebu Traditional Area, Nana Obokese Ampah has resigned as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Central Regional Financial Secretary.

The dynamic traditional ruler cited quest to refrain from non partisan politics as the primary reason for his resignation.

Also, he stated that his quest to serve His Eminece King Okatakyi Dr Amanfi VII and Asebuman with no biases whatsoever informed the his decision to resign.

In a letter to the Regional Chairman Robert Kutin Jnr and copied to the Media, Nana Obokese Ampah, aka Kojo Ampah,

Apagyahene of Asebu Traditional Area and the Board Chairman of the Obokese Foundation stated "I write to formally communicate to you my decision to resign from the coveted position of Central Region Financial Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and from partisan politics.

He added "I have arrived at this uneasy decision to enable me serve His royal eminence King Okatakyi Dr Amanfi VII and Asebuman with no biases whatsoever as my title (Apagyahen) of Asebu Traditional Area demands of me to be a father for all parties.

"I remain eager to however ensure that democratic culture is solidly rooted in our day to day lives as a people and a country, and will use my platform as a chief to push that agenda."

Noted for his high sense of entrepreneurship and peaceful nature, the astute traditional ruler seeks to encourage chiefs from across the country to guard the divine institution jealousy and protect it from partisan political infiltration and play a watch dog fatherly role to ensure a peaceful general elections in Ghana as always.