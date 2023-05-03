1 hour ago

The Asene Manso Akroso (AMA) Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Sampson Kwadwo Effah and the entire delegates of the constituency have thrown their support behind Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong to become the flagbearer of the NPP.

“I am for Ken, we are for Ken,” he said when Mr Agyapong visited the constituency as part of his campaign.

He added “Delegates at Akroso, Asene Manso that I lead, we are here to support you, we were waiting for you to come.”

Mr Kennedy Agyapong is campaigning to be elected the flagbearer of the NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He believes that he is in the position help the NPP to break the 8 year electoral cycle.

He touted his credentials as a businessman who has established several businesses in the country as one of the reasons he should be voted for because he has the ability to create jobs.