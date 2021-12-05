2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has presented some items to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the constituency.

The donation was made on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The items included a laptop, printer and a photocopier.

According to him, this is to assist them in the efficient running of the constituency office of the party.

The Bantama lawmaker made this known in a Facebook post.

“I presented a laptop, printer, and a photocopier to the executives of the Bantama Constituency of the New Patriotic Party. This is to support the efficient running of the constituency office of the party.”

Source: citifmonline