3 hours ago

Chair of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has said that the Ashaiman Astroturf project will be named after the slain soldier.

He made the promise when the Committee visited the family of the deceased soldier on Thursday, March 16 at Ashaiman.

“The project will be named after the young man,” he said.

Imoro Sherrif, who was killed at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region was laid to rest on Thursday, March 9.

His remains was transported from the 37 Military Hospital mortuary to the Burma Camp cemetery in Accra.

A number of soldiers were at the cemetery to witness the burial of their 21-year-old late colleague.

Imoro Sherrif was gruesomely murdered on Saturday, March 4.

He was found in a pool of blood near the Amania Hotel in Ashaiman and suspected to have been stabbed to death.

The Military High Command on Tuesday sanctioned an intelligence-led operation to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

In the course of the operation, several civilians reported of brutalities meted out to them.

The Police made some arrests following the murder of Sherrif.

The suspects, Safianu Musah, alias Dayorgu, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Samuel Tetteh, alias Wiper, Abubakar Sadick, alias Birdman, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested between Thursday, March 9 and Sunday, March 12.

They were arrested at various locations within Ashaiman and its environs, according to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service.

The arrests followed a week of sustained intelligence-led operation.

The six suspected persons who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of a soldier Imoro Sheriff have been denied bail by the Ashaiman Circuit Court.

They were denied bail on Monday, March 13 after Prosecutor Supt. Sylvester Asare told the court that granting them bail will affect investigations.

Police detailed events in the statement issued on Sunday, March 12:

“On 4th March 2023, Police received information that a male adult had been found lying dead at Ashiaman Taifa in the Greater Accra Region.

“A team of Police officers proceeded to the said location and confirmed the incident.

“Police immediately commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim. The officers cordoned off the scene and called in the specialist Police Crime Scene team to process the scene for forensic analysis.

“The Crime Scene Team retrieved a number of items, including a knife with blood stains on it and a backpack. In the backpack, Police found 1 Samsung tablet, 1 Apple laptop, 1 military uniform with the name tag “Imoro”, 8 other items of clothing, as well as a Ghana card and a Health Insurance card bearing the name Imoro Sherrif.