The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly has temporally closed down the two main markets in the Municipality over failure of traders to adhere to social distancing protocols.

A statement from the Assembly indicated that the Ashiaman Central and Mandela markets were temporarily closed down after an emergency meeting of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC).

“The decision has become necessary because Ashaiman is a densely populated municipality and one of the identified hotspots in the country, ”the Assembly stated.

According to the statement signed by Mtr Albert B. Okyere, Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, the patrons and traders were exposing themselves to the dangerous virus hence the temporal closure order.

According to the Assembly, alternative arrangement had been done for the opening of seven satellite markets to serve residents.

The satellite markets to be created include, Kofi Nimo Park, Nii Amui Park, Equador Park, Starlite School Park, Mesisokope Park, Alhaji Kuntar Park, Jericho School Park and Nurumustafia Park all in the Ashaiman Municipality.

“It is the hope of MUSEC that the arrangement would help us control the spread of the virus in the Municipality as social distance keeping remains one of the key strategies, ” the statement concluded.