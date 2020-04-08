24 minutes ago

Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey, Member of Parliament for Ashiaman, has called for a thorough independent investigation into circumstances leading to the shooting of a resident on Sunday by a soldier enforcing the lockdown directive.

Mr Norgbey indicated that, “I have received with shock and outrage news of the cold-blooded killing of Mr. Eric Ofotsu (A.K.A. No Yawa), a constituent of mine in his mid-thirties who was allegedly shot by a military officer working to ensure compliance of the President's COVID-19 lockdown directives”.

He condemned the incident saying information gathered at the scene suggested that the deceased did not warrant the use of force from a professional military officer whose training he said demanded a far worthy example.

He noted that in as much as the life of the deceased could not be brought back, he was demanding an immediate investigation as well as the withdrawal of the “trigger-happy soldier” and all his colleagues on duty at the time of the incident with immediate effect adding that it would be useful in managing tensions and preventing any further escalation.

The MP commended the people of Ashaiman for exercising restraint and pleaded with a section of the youth he said were agitating to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of investigations.

He gave the assurance that they would not rest or be silent until justice was secured for the family of Mr. Ofotsu and for the people of Ashaiman.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces signed by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie indicated that the incident was being investigated.

It stated that the incident involved an attempt by a civilian to disarm a soldier who was conducting an arrest as part of OP COVID SAFETY.

According to the GAF, “The civilian was being arrested on suspicion of indulging in illegal conduct contrary to the Narcotics Act. Initial reports are that the suspect in resisting arrest attempted to disarm the soldier leading to a struggle during which the soldier’s rifle accidentally went off.

The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention, unfortunately, passed on”.

Source: peacefmonline