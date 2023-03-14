20 minutes ago

Ernest Henry Norgbey, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ashaiman Constituency, has called for the establishment of an independent committee of inquiry to investigate the invasion of some military men in Ashaiman following the killing of a soldier –Trooper Imoro Sheriff– in the area.

According to him, the Committee must be able to identify all the officers and bring them to justice for dehumanizing innocent residents in the area.

Ernest Norgbey tells Citi News that the committee, once formed, will be able to solve all of the mysteries surrounding the soldiers’ invasion.

“This is the only way we can unravel the mystery surrounding the invasion. The Military High Command has admitted that it sanctioned the invasion and for what purpose it sanctioned the invasion is another matter that we have to delve into. When that is done, it won’t be peculiar to Ashaiman but recommendations that will be made will prevent military invasion in other communities”, he said.

Military personnel stormed Ashaiman on Tuesday dawn March 7, 2023, with helicopters and armoured vehicles, to brutalise civilians following the killing of the military officer who was stabbed in the town on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a statement justified the brutalities adding that the raid was not to avenge the death of the soldier but to fish out perpetrators of heinous crimes.

GAF announced that its high command sanctioned the swoop. The military during the swoop arrested 184 suspects, but they were all later released by the military.

The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sheriff.

The arrest was solely police intelligence work without the involvement of the military.

Members of Parliament who serve on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament together with the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command will later this week pay a visit to the Ashaiman community as part of its probe into the disturbing development.

Source: citifmonline