7 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey has urged the public to take advantage of their constitutional rights guaranteed under Article 21(f) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

The two-term lawmaker indicated that such a provision in the constitution was necessary to promote transparency in governance.

This in the long run reduces corruption and the scepticism people hold about politicians, public officials, and governmental institutions.

He indicated that well-meaning Ghanaians should not only wait for rumours of corruption or informal information about a public official or institution before they exercise this right.

Article 21(f) states that: All persons shall have the right to- information, subject to such qualifications and laws as are necessary in a democratic society.

He added that this right can be exercised at any time.The MP was one of the foremost people to exercise this right by demanding certain information on procurement processes from the Electoral Commission prior to the 2020 elections.

He urged Ghanaians to read the full case of Ernest Norgbey V Electoral Commission for further guidance.

Ernest Norgbey will be seeking a third term as he enters the National Democratic Congress primaries together with two other candidates for the parliamentary candidate of Ashaiman.

He is hopeful of securing a win to push the agenda for his people in Ashaiman.

He has touted a number of achievements in the constituency for which he stands on to secure a spot as the candidate for the NDC in Ashaiman.

Source: citifmonline