2 hours ago

Physically challenged persons in the Ashaiman Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have embarked on a tree planting exercise to support the government's Green Ghana campaign.

Members of the Ashaiman branch of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD), with support from Pro Humane Afrique International, an NGO and Kingdom Exim Group Ltd, an agro-based company, planted tree seedlings in the median from the Ashaiman Roundabout towards the Ashaiman main traffic light.

Kingdom Exim Group Limited provided tree seedlings to support the exercise.

The Chairman, Ashaiman Branch, Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled, Mr Courage Wormenor, said the exercise was their contribution to national development.

Mr Wormenor, therefore, appealed to the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) and relevant authorities to ensure greater involvement of people with disability in decision-making.

He said this could help to provide opportunities and help address barriers to participation and empowerment of persons with disability to contribute to national development.

Ecosystem

The Executive Director of Pro Humane Afrique International, Ms Baptista Sarah Gebu, said her organisation believed that a healthy ecosystem was what was needed to keep the economy in check.

She added that the issues of climate change were something that could not be underestimated, hence the exercise represented their little effort to support the initiative of the government.

Ms Gebu noted that in recent times, there had been calls on the government to fix the country and inasmuch as she supported the call, her outfit believed that it was possible for young people to lead the change by mobilising people to plant trees to change the ecosystem.

She explained that collaborating with persons with disability to undertake the exercise was a better way of getting the society to accept the fact that irrespective of one's status, everyone could contribute to national development.

"We believe that they are disabled but very able to get a lot of things done," she stated.

Restoration

The Chief Operating Officer of Kings Travels and Tours, a subsidiary of Kingdom Exim Group, Mrs Sabita Rathor, said the environment plays an important role in the healthy living of human beings hence the need to take steps to help restore the country’s tree cover in the best way possible.

She explained that the company involved the physically challenged persons in the tree planting exercise because it felt they were being left out in a lot of national projects.

The acting Chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annan Adjor, bemoaned the springing up of unauthorised structures within road reservations and appealed to the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly to demolish all such structures which were unlawfully built within the road reservations and in their stead, plant trees and shrubs that would beautify the municipality.

Writer's email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: graphic.com.gh