1 hour ago

Police have arrested six suspects following the gruesome killing of a military officer at Ashaiman. The suspects will appear in court today, Monday, March 13, 2023.

The suspects include Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu, Ibrahim Abdul and Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper.

Others are Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman, Yussif Mohammed and Gafaru Abdul Karim who were all arrested after almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations by the police.

The police, as part of their investigations, revealed that the soldier was stabbed in the arm and died after a struggle with the individuals who had attempted to rob him of some valuables.

According to the police, Imoro Sherrif, the deceased officer, resisted when his assailants wanted to make away with his phone and backpack causing one of them to pull a knife to stab him.

The robbers took his phone and fled, leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.

Further investigations showed that the primary suspects sold the phone to someone who later sold it to a different person who is now being evasive about the location of the phone by claiming to have resold it to someone else who also claims to have sold it to another person.

The police are working with all of these suspects who have been detained to recover the phone.

“We would like to assure the public, especially the family of the deceased, that all the suspects are in police custody and will be put before court on Monday, 13th March 2023, to face justice”, police said in a press statement.

“Investigations further revealed that on 3rd March 2023, the deceased had visited a female friend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 10:30pm and left the place in the middle of the night at about 01:30am on the 4th of March 2023”, the police statement read in parts.

Pathologists after an autopsy have determined the main cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels in the left arm, which is consistent with having been stabbed.

A backpack and a knife with blood smears were among the items the Crime Scene Team recovered.

One Samsung tablet, one apple laptop, one military uniform with the name tag “Imoro,” eight additional pieces of clothes, a Ghana card, and a Health Insurance card with the name Imoro Sherrif were all discovered by police inside the backpack.

Source: citifmonline