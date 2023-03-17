2 hours ago

The Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has cautioned Ghanaians against the killing of security personnel in the county.

The Minister was speaking on Thursday, 16 March 2023, when he led the Defence and Interior Committee on a fact-finding mission to Ashaiman to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of trooper, Sherrif Imoro and the brutalizing of residents of the area.

The death of the trooper was the second, following that of Major Mahama in Denkyira.

The Minister warned: “Let this be the last time that men and women in uniform will be killed by the people they want to protect. Men and women in uniform – Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police, Immigration, all of them.”

The Committee first visited the residence of the deceased soldier and urged them not to avenge his death.

The Minister, consoled the family of the deceased soldier.

“…If it is not the will of God it will never happen. Those criminals would never have succeeded. God wanted it to happen that is why He allowed it to …Don’t take revenge as a family and as people of Ashaiman, the God of Ghana will answer for you.

“I know that it is difficult for all of us, but God has a way of defending the defenseless and Ghana will defend this family,” the Minister stated.

He indicated that the brutalities meted out on the residents will be addressed at a later date.

He noted: “We will address the military action at another time but today, we are here to commiserate with the family and to let you know that the state is with you. The people of Ghana are mourning with you and will support you throughout your journey of grief and afterwards.”

The Minister added: “On behalf of the government, I want to extend our deepest condolences to all of you.”