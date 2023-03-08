15 hours ago

Residents of Ashaiman who suffered brutality from the military are crying for justice as they demand compensation.

The residents led by the Member of Parliament for the area, Chiefs and Opinion leaders under the umbrella Concerned Citizens of Ashaiman have threatened legal action against the military if the victims are not compensated.

The MP, Ernest Norgbey appealed to the resident to remain calm while addressing the media at Ashaiman on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

“All that I want to say now is that nobody should take the law into his or her own hands. Your leaders and I as MP are going to fight for justice and as we are fighting for justice we don’t expect anybody to act contrary to what we are fighting for. When you see any military man in this community do not think that he’s come here because of you, don’t attack anybody, just remain calm while we the leaders fight for you.”

He added: “I can assure you that we are making frantic efforts for justice and we are asking for compensation as well. If all persuasions fail that is when we’ll be heading towards the court and the CHRAJ to petition them for adequate compensation for the victims. So before then, let’s remain calm and things will fall in place.”