Ashaiman Youth urge govt to roll out targeted jobs programme to tackle unemployment

By Prince Antwi April 22, 2026

Some young people in Ashaiman have called on government to introduce targeted interventions to address rising unemployment in the municipality, which they say continues to worsen amid a growing population.

The residents expressed concern that job opportunities in the area have not kept pace with the increasing number of job seekers, especially as Ashaiman remains a major commercial hub attracting people from across the country.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), a resident, Ebenezer Yenzu, said many young people in the municipality lack the technical and practical skills required by local industries, making it difficult for them to secure stable employment.

He called on government to invest more in labour-intensive sectors such as agribusiness and construction to create more job opportunities for the youth.

Another resident, Joseph Abu, also urged authorities to expand vocational training programmes and improve access to job placement services within the municipality, saying such measures would enhance employability.

Meanwhile, Bernice Agyeman appealed for increased support for young entrepreneurs through microfinance schemes, start-up capital and business incubation programmes.

She further suggested that incentives such as tax breaks and subsidies for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that employ young people would help boost job creation in the area.

The residents stressed that a combination of skills development, access to finance and private sector support would be key to addressing unemployment challenges in Ashaiman.

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