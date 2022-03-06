5 hours ago

One suspect has been arrested while the police is pursuing five others for the suspected murder of the Oshipi of Ashalaja at Achiaman, near Amasaman.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The Accra Regional Police Command in a statement named the deceased as 42-year-old Joshua Lartey, who was the Oshipi of Ashalaja.

The police named the five suspects as Rashid Mohammed alias Gizzo, Brown Amoah Akwanor, Ni Obene, Ayitey Animle alias Asa Brother and Mushe Akwanor.

They are believed to have attacked and shot the deceased in his car while he was on his way home.

The Police, acting on intelligence gathered, proceeded to the house of one of the suspects, Rashid Mohammed at Sowutoum but met his absence, a police statement signed by Chief Inspector Kwabena Danso of the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Unit said.

A search conducted in the house led to the retrieval of two pump-action guns, one G3 weapon, one revolver and one cap gun from a locked room.

His wife, suspect, Maradia Salihu who was in the house at the time has been arrested to assist in the investigations.

The Police are calling on members of the general public to volunteer any credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects who are currently on the

run.