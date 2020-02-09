1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants

Ashanti Gold SC have terminated contract of their head coach Kasim Gökyildiz.

The Obuasi based side have abrogated their contract with the Turkish trainer after seven weeks in charge, according to report.

The 54-year-old trainer has been relieved off his duties as the head coach of the Miners after a meeting with the club's president, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong on Thursday evening.

The UEFA License 'A' holder was appointed earlier this year following the departure of Brazilian coach Ricardo Da Rocha in December 2019.

Reports say that Ashanti Gold have agreed to compensate the former Adana Dermirspor youth coach around $5000.

The Obuasi based club will appoint a new coach before their Ghana Premier League week eleven fixture with Dreams FC.

Ashanti Gold will face their regional rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.