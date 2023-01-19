2 hours ago

We the Ashanti Regional Constituency Chairmen Association would like to add our voices to the call for the party to organise early congress to elect the flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

There is no doubt that the 2024 elections will be a crucial one which will require comprehensive processes and preparations.

Our decision to support this call for early congress is therefore based on a number of valid and genuine considerations.

Some of these include:

1. An early congress will afford the party enough time to prepare and market the eventual winner and flagbearer ahead of the elections. This will help ensure that we do not repeat the 2008 experience which gravely affected the party leading to its eventual defeat.

2. As expected in any democratic electoral process across the world, elections like these have the potential to foment internal rifts and troubles amongst supporters of opposing candidates, therefore an early congress will afford the party the opportunity to address some of this fallout and build a united front to achieve victory.

3. We also believe that an early congress will afford the party enough time to resolve outstanding conflicts and challenges resulting from the elections.

4. An early congress will also give the government and the sitting President the peace of mind to implement its policies and programmes, whilst carrying the entire party machinery along.

In conclusion, we members of the Ashanti Regional NPP Constituency Chairmen Association will present a formal petition to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for consideration in the upcoming meeting slated for January 31.

Signed

Mr Dominic Bosompim

0244258138

Chairman, Odotobri Constituency

Dean, Constituency Chairmen Association Ashanti Region