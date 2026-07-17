Ashanti NPP Grassroots Group Demands General Secretary’s Resignation Over Internal Election Disputes

A group claiming to represent grassroots members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has called on the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to resign, accusing the national leadership of worsening internal divisions through the handling of the party’s internal elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, the group argued that the NPP must restore unity and ensure transparent internal elections if it is to rebuild its fortunes and mount a strong challenge in the 2028 general elections.

Addressing the media, the group’s spokesperson, Prince Opoku, alleged that irregularities and disputes have continued to undermine the party’s internal electoral process, despite expectations that earlier challenges would be addressed.

He said confusion that surfaced during the polling station elections was expected to be resolved before the constituency elections, but instead escalated.

“We witnessed a series of disturbances during the polling station elections and believed those issues would be resolved. Unfortunately, the constituency elections experienced even greater confusion. As a party in opposition seeking to return to power in 2028, we need a united front, not internal conflicts and divisions,” he stated.

The group also criticised the decision to allow elections to proceed in constituencies where legal disputes were still before the courts.

According to Prince Opoku, Mr. Kodua, as the party’s chief administrator and a legal practitioner, should have ensured that constituencies under court injunctions suspended their electoral processes until the cases were determined.

“It is worrying that constituencies with pending court injunctions were allowed to conduct elections, leading to unnecessary confusion and disputes. This has affected the image and credibility of the party,” he said.

The group insisted that Mr. Kodua should relinquish his position ahead of the party’s upcoming regional elections to pave the way for leadership capable of restoring confidence in the NPP’s internal democratic processes.

However, they added that if the General Secretary remains in office, he must ensure future internal elections are conducted in a manner that is free, fair and transparent to foster peace, unity and trust among party members.

The group expressed optimism that the party’s leadership would address the concerns raised as part of efforts to reposition the NPP for the 2028 polls.