The Ashanti Region has seen an increase in maternal deaths after a total of 181 women died during childbirth in 2022.

Health authorities in the region say the figure translates into 22 percent of the 875 mortalities recorded across the country in the year under review.

Eclampsia and postpartum haemorrhage have been identified as major causes of maternal deaths in the region.

Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang at the annual health performance review in Kumasi gave a further breakdown.

Ashanti Regional Health Director said.

“Maternal mortality still remains a challenge in the region, during the year under review. Our maternal mortality rate increased marginally from 132 per 1,000 live births to 134 per 1,000 live births. The total number of maternal deaths recorded in the region was 181. The major cause of maternal deaths remains eclampsia and post-partum haemorrhage, while the percentage of maternal deaths was 20%,”

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye called for systems to be strengthened to address maternal deaths.

“Our performance review at the national level has been very significant. We have decreases in institutional infant mortality rate across the nation. Our neo-mortality rate is down, institutional maternal mortality decreased from hundred and eleven to hundred and two, per hundred thousand live births.

Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye further mentioned, “I believe this is one of the lowest we ever recorded since we started recording institutional maternal mortality ratios. The number of total deaths reduced from 875 to 809. Ashanti region alone contributed 181. There’s more work to be done to address the issue. If we did 90% we will be doing much better”.

Source: citifmonline