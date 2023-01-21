1 hour ago

Some residents in parts of Kumasi are lamenting the unavailability of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) prepaid credit.

The power consumers, some of whom are business owners have not been able to recharge their prepaid metres over the last few days due to network failure.

Aisha, a resident of Sawaba said anxiety began to set in after attempts to reload her card failed.

“I have been coming to check at this sales point for the past four days and they always tell me the network has not been restored. Now I have deposited all my food items to a neighbour’s fridge, else they will go bad, also my phone is currently off and I have to give it to a friend to charge it for me,” said the mother of three.

Mary also joins affected customers at Buokrom, Santasi, Asawase, and Asokore Mampong for an intervention.

“We have money to buy [the prepaid credit], but it is not available. We plead with the ECG for an intervention,” she added.

But the power distributor says it is still working to resolve the challenge. Ashanti regional director of the ECG, ING. David Boadi Asamoah however did not give any timelines.

“The servers are in Accra, so anytime there is a communication gap from Accra to the Ashanti Region, because of the distance, we go off. So we are trying to have a mirror server in Ashanti so that we use it during the day, and then at night, we use the main one. So for now we will be having these little challenges.

“We are even considering having another network outside the one we are using now, to be able to help us serve our customers better. So I believe that from the things that we have put in place, we should be able to come out of this in a very short time. I won’t be able to give a specific time because we are importing the system, so when the system arrives, we will be able to tell you the specific timeline.”