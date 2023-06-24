3 hours ago

An officer with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) lost his life in a devastating flood caused by Friday night’s heavy downpour.

The victim, identified as Sulemana Ahmed, was tragically swept away along with his motorbike in Duase, located in the Kwabre East Municipality, while he was on his way home from work.

After an extensive search, residents in the area discovered his body in a drain Saturday morning.

Sulemana Ahmed, in his 40s, not only served as an officer with NADMO but also held the position of former Organizer of the National Democratic Congress in the Old Tafo Constituency.

The unfortunate incident marks the fifth fatality caused by the relentless heavy rains this week.

Prince Osei, the Assembly Member for the Duase Electoral Area, informed Citi News that several residents spotted the body in the drain and promptly reported the incident to the police. With their assistance, the body was successfully recovered from the drain.

The police have taken custody of the deceased and transported the body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Source: citifmonline