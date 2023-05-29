4 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region is pleading with the government to turn attention to the construction of the Suame Interchange Project.

After President Akufo-Addo cut sod in October 2022, the project is yet to commence.

The 4-tier interchange project, to be constructed in two phases within 30 months, will include five overpasses and the widening of Kumasi-Offinso Road.

Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, says the electoral fortunes of the party in the Ashanti Region are heavily dependent on the completion of the Suame Interchange Project.

“The Bible says we should pray without ceasing, therefore, we pray against any obstacle against the commencement of the Suame Interchange, what the people of Ashanti Region are saying is that if President Akufo-Addo makes an effort to even begin the project, they will vote for NPP in the upcoming elections.

“So the people of Ashanti region are looking for to the commencement of the project before 2024 and we all are all praying for the President,” he said.

A press conference was organised by the party to mark the current NPP leadership’s first-year anniversary.

Touting the party’s victory at Kumawu as the administration’s major achievement, Chairman Wontumi is convinced of breaking the eight.