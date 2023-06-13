1 hour ago

Some 1000 underprivileged children and adults in the Ashanti region can now heave a sigh of relief after the chairperson of the Kumasi Ministers’ Conference, who also doubles as the general overseer of the Calvary Charismatic Centre, Rev. Ransford Obeng, paid the cost for them to renew their insurance under the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Pastor Ransford Obeng describes the National Health Insurance Scheme as a very crucial intervention that gives Ghanaians fair access to healthcare once they fall sick. He has thus stressed the need for the public to register under the scheme.

Upon observing that many people who seek to register or renew their health insurance are at times unable to do so due to financial constraints, Pastor Ransford Obeng, as part of his 67th birthday celebration, paid the cost of the insurance for 1000 persons in the Ashanti region.

“Normally, on my birthday, I lead a blood donation exercise. We’ve been doing it for the past 7 years. By God’s grace, I’m 67. I’ve never had any blood infusion, but if God has kept me for all these years that I’ve lived, and I didn’t need an external blood to survive, then I must make sure that people who need it, I must help them so that they can also survive and live longer. Then I also realized that there are a lot of people who genuinely do not have the money to pay for their national health insurance, so I want to help them. I want everybody to be healthy in order to serve God, so the little that I can do, I said let me do this to register people who have not been able to do so,” Pastor Ransford Obeng noted.

National Health Insurance officers thus announced that persons, particularly living in communities closer to the Calvary Charismatic Centre at Ayigya, could take advantage of the offer and get registered.

The exercise took place on Monday, 12th June, and Tuesday 13th, 2023 at the Church’s premises.

Rev. Ransford Obeng further charged politicians to work towards strengthening the National Health Insurance Scheme to ensure that beneficiaries receive the best services at all times.

He wants all administrations to ensure prudent management of funds to make the scheme sustainable and reliable.

He noted that the nature of the scheme makes it possible for patients to receive proper healthcare during emergencies, and as such, policymakers should not engage in acts that will jeopardize it.

“We should strengthen it and make sure that people participate in it. One of the things we can do to sustain it is to ensure that politicians do not touch certain monies that are meant for the scheme. Everybody will go to the hospital one day. Today, you may be in power and will have the chance to travel overseas and get a visa, but a time may come when you’re a Ghanaian, something may happen, they can refuse you a visa, and then when the sickness is so critical and you don’t have the opportunity to go to another place, what will you do? So, we should not joke with the National Health Insurance Scheme.”

Source: citifmonline