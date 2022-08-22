1 hour ago

A media-based monitoring group, Foundation for Security Development in Africa (FOSDA) says its monitoring of violence in the country between June and July 2022 put the Ashanti Region as the most violent in the country.

Out of 86 incidents, the Ashanti Region recorded 24 incidents, representing 28 percent of the total incidents, followed by the Greater Accra Region with 21 incidents.

During the period under review, the Bono Region was the most peaceful, with no case recorded.

According to FOSDA, media sites were tracked and monitored to compute the outcome.

Within the two months of monitoring, 41 deaths were recorded with a total of 167 injuries.

The target sources of monitoring are mainly the most sought-after online media news outlets, complemented by reportage in the print media.

The findings indicated that physical violence, including assault, also topped the list of violent incidents with 49 cases, representing 57 percent of the total, while gun-related violence followed with 15 cases, representing 17 percent.

The overall breakdown indicates; physical violence – 49, (57 percent), gun violence – 15 (17 percent), sexual violence – 12 (14 percent), psychological violence –four (five percent), social violence – three (four percent), economic – two (two percent) and political – one (one percent).

Source: citifmonline