2 hours ago

Tanker drivers belonging to the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union in the Ashanti Region have initiated a nationwide sit-down strike to draw attention to the deteriorating condition of roads leading to the Kumasi depot of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST).

According to the drivers, the recent onset of heavy rains has further exacerbated road conditions, posing a significant risk to the transportation of flammable petroleum products.

The drivers have expressed concerns about the safety hazards posed by the bad roads, which hinder the movement of tankers to and from the depot.

Edmund Baba, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, emphasized that the strike will persist until the necessary road repairs are undertaken.

“When it rains and it floods here, it is difficult to pass here and when a vehicle gets here, it is always an eyesore because the driver always doesn’t know where to pass.

“You can imagine when a vehicle happens to get stuck here or it falls down here and it explodes, it will affect and extend to all the storage tanks here and you can imagine the casualties and losses we will record due to someone’s negligence and so we are not going to work until the roads are fixed.”

Source: citifmonline