5 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has visited the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) to inspect the progress of the ongoing construction.

This project, owned by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), with the support of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and the Ministry of Transport, is currently funded by the government of Ghana.

During the visit, the Project Consultant, Dr John York said that Phase 1 of the project, which includes civil works, earthworks, road networks, drainage systems, container freight terminals, container handling facilities, bonded warehouses, and Admin and Operations blocks buildings is about 50 percent complete.

The remaining 50 percent will comprise the superstructure and the terminal bay accordingly.

The Minister was taken on a detailed tour of the site using the project’s impressively crafted road network system to witness the locations for the customs-bonded warehouses, Container Freight Station (CFS), truck park, fire and police stations, commercial area, admin block, and associated infrastructure.

He was accompanied on the tour by the Board Chair of GSA, Ms. Stella Wilson, Board Member of GSA, Dr. Kwabena Asamoah Adam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GSA, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro Frimpong, Project Director, Dr. Aron Adade, Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Transport, Tsumasi Ankrah Selby, and some officials of security agencies and the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

The CEO of GSA, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, during his remarks, noted that the journey has been marked by milestones and challenges, but government’s commitment to realizing the vision of the BILT remains resolute.

He said, “BILT is a key component of the government’s initiated Ghana Trade and Investment Gateway (GHATIG) Program, a crucial driver of economic progress and regional connectivity.

Hence, this project holds immense significance for economic growth, reduce port congestion costs, overall transportation costs, and drive regional trade facilitation for Ghana its neighboring Sahelian countries.”

He added that it will further establish Ghana’s leadership role especially within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The proximity of the project to the recently completed Kumasi International Airport and Ghana’s seaport will further establish Ghana has the region’s premier multimodal transportation hub in West Africa & Beyond.

After the tour, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, expressed satisfaction with the progress and the quality of work executed so far.

He emphasized that despite the financial challenges the country faces, the government is committed to allocating the necessary funds to accelerate the progress of the project and meet all deadlines.

“Where BILT is located, we have the Ghana Free Zones Authority also having land here, as well as the Ashanti Industrial Park, but these things will not function properly without the logistics terminal,” he said.

“I am pleased with the work done. The customized Civil works, drains, culverts, and bridges are the critical major works when it comes to this type of road construction. Once these are completed, the remaining work is simpler, and that is exactly what has been done here. The most difficult work has been completed, and we are hopeful that the remaining tasks will be finished in due time.”

The Board Chair of GSA, Stella Wilson, was grateful that the minister visited the site and assured him of the full commitment of the GSA to ensure that the project enhances the economic status of the middle belt and northern sectors of the country.