The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has justified his reason for reacting angrily to caterers under the government’s school feeding programme in the Ashanti Region when they presented a petition to him on Monday, April 3.

The caterers who are calling on the government to pay them their arrears and also increase the amount expressed their disappointment with the Regional Minister over how he received them.

Speaking to the media however, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah insists that the caterers did not follow due process and were protesting at the Regional Coordinating Council which compelled him to react the way he did.

“I was in a meeting yesterday when I heard some noise outside the office, and so I sent my special assistant to find out, and he came and told me it was caterers protesting outside. They did not even seek security clearance before demonstrating, so you can imagine what would have happened if the security personnel at the Regional Coordinating Council had reacted to them”.

“We must be truthful to ourselves in this country and stop pampering people because impunity is too much. Though I sympathise with the caterers, we should not allow people to break the law in their attempt to have their problems solved. We should solve our problems through legal means. You can’t just take the law into your hands and do what you want because I will not tolerate that.”

Spokesperson for the School Feeding Programme in the region, Dorothy Sarpong in an interview on Eyewitness News on Monday, April 3 disclosed that the Regional Minister kicked them out when they went to petition the Minister over the non-payment of arrears.

Source: citifmonline