8 hours ago

The popularity and charisma of Vice President Bawumia within the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party came to bear Sunday morning in Kumasi as he arrived at the National Delegates Conference ground.

The governing NPP is having its National Delegates Conference in its stronghold, Kumasi, and all party bigwigs, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are expected to attend.

The announcement of Bawumia’s arrival, however shook the ground and also sent a strong signal about his popularity and the upcoming NPP flagbearership contest.

Instructively, the Vice President, who majestically walked through the crowd from some few miles away from the Congress ground, was accompanied by all Members of Parliament of the host region, Ashanti Region.

Bawumia, flanked by his ever supportive wife, Second Lady Samira, was also interestingly surrounded by all MPs from the Ashanti Region as he walked to the daise and also exchanged pleasantries with fellow party faithful.

p

The decision bybthe Ashanti Regional MPs to surround Dr. Bawumia and walk majestically with him at the party's biggest gathering, will be viewed by political analysts as a massive support for the Vice President and a tacit approval of his candidature to lead the party in the 2024 elections.