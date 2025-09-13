23 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Security Council has launched a full-scale investigation into the death of Samuel Danquah, assembly member for Aboabo, who was killed during a violent confrontation between residents of Mpatuam and security officers of Asanko Mines in the Amansie West District.

Two other individuals sustained gunshot wounds in the clash, sparking outrage among community members. In retaliation, angry youth reportedly set ablaze mining equipment belonging to a subcontractor of Asanko Mines, valued at an estimated $28 million.

On Friday, September 12, 2025, the Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, led the Security Council to hold mediation talks with community leaders and residents.

The aggrieved youth, clad in red and wielding placards that read messages such as “Asanko Soldiers Must Go!”, expressed their anger over the incident.

Dr. Amoakohene, speaking on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, assured the community of the government’s commitment to justice.

“President Mahama says that he will do everything in his power to enforce the laws of our country to ensure such tragic incidents will not occur in the future. On behalf of the President, we extend our sympathy to the family of the deceased, and we will make sure that thorough investigations are made to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended,” he said.