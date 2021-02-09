2 hours ago

A group calling itself Asanteman Nkosuo in Ashanti region has rendered an unqualified apology to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over recent unguarded statements coupled with untruths contained in a video that went viral on social media.

The group in the supposed video were heard levelling unsubstantiated allegations against the Vice President vowing to scuttle his flagbearer ambition. “We will reject him also as NPP flagbearer for failing to attend to us”, they vowed accusing him of snubbing them.

But at a press conference in Kumasi on Tuesday, members of the group and its leadership admitted that they erred in the unguarded statements against the second gentleman of the land.

They confessed that the litany of allegations levelled against Dr. Bawumia, his aides and other members of staff in his office were without merit pleading for forgiveness.

“We are putting it on record today for the whole world to know that contrary to earlier claims that we were snubbed by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during a recent visit to Accra, he made time and listened to us. He never sacked us as being portrayed by others but rather there was a disagreement between the leadership and members over who were to meet him in order to table our concerns. We are sorry for the wrong accusations”, they confessed.

They added, “while we were deliberating over the set of people to represent us and table our concerns before the Vice President which was not made known to all the members, some unscrupulous persons took advantage with doctored videos to peddle falsehood about a good intention of a hardworking Dr. Bawumia”.

“We are rather appreciative that the Vice President upon noticing our presence at his residence sent his aides to pick our leadership for a meeting at the Jubilee House”, the group said.

They continued “We wish to place on the emphasis that Dr Bawumia is the only MR in government who has given us the opportunity to enter the jubilee house and we are grateful to him for that”.