32 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold have ousted their Sporting Director Roy Arthur from his role at the club barely seven months after appointing him together with a new five man management.

Roy Arthur a former Chief Executive Officer of BA United was appointed as part of a new look Ashgold management team following the resignation of former CEO Fred Acheampong.

There remains very scanty information leading to his sacking by the club but under his watch several key players left the club on a free transfer including goalkeeper Frank Boateng, Eric Donkor, Yusif Mubarick, Latif Anabilla and James Akaminko.

Roy Arthur, a former Central Regional Football Association chairman aspirant has vast knowledge in football having worked at several clubs in varied capacities.

The miners will open their league campaign against Karela United at the Len Clay Stadium and will also represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup.