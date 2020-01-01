19 minutes ago

AshantiGold have snapped up defender Frank Akoto on a free transfer to augment their squad for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The right full back served division 1 league side Kpando Hearts of Lions for seven years but failed to extend his contract making him a free agent to sign for the miners.

He rose through the ranks to become club captain of the division one side with his performance in the NC Special Cup catching the attention of the handlers of the Black Meteors.

Akoto penned a three year contract with AshantiGold in the ongoing transfer window after agreeing contract terms with the Obuasi based club.

The right full back carved a niche for himself as undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Division One and will hope to convince his Turkish coach with his performance.

His versatility will come as an added advantage as he can also slot in at centre back.

Ashgold will next play newly promoted King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on match day two after thumping another newly promoted side Olympics during match day 1.