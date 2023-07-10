23 minutes ago

AshantiGold Sporting Club has been suspended from Ghana football forthwith after Congress unanimously voted for the decision.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently holding its 29th Ordinary Session of Congress at the Great Hall of KNUST.

After the decision was put before delegates at Congress, 67 delegates voted in favour of the suspension, while 17 voted against the motion.

This decision was taken due to the club’s dealing with banned officials Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong, which constitutes a serious violation of both GFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes.

Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong have been banned by the GFA Disciplinary Committee for 10 years and 8 years respectively for engaging in Match manipulations.

The decisions were subsequently upheld by the GFA Appeals Committee .

The two banned officials did not appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) as required by both the GFA Statutes and the FIFA Statutes and the time for filing such an appeal had long expired.

However, AshantiGold SC continues to deal with and engage with the two banned officials in violation of Articles 9, 13 and 16 of the GFA Statutes and the relevant provisions of the FIFA Statutes.

It would be recalled that only 22 players have filed appeals and temporary measure (a stay of execution) at CAS, which have been granted by CAS.

The GFA accordingly allowed the players to register and play in GFA and international competitions until the final determination of their cases by CAS.

The suspension of AshantiGold SC means the club shall lose all membership rights and that the club cannot play in any football competition, including but not limited to the Ashanti Regional Football Association Division Two League.

In accordance with of both the GFA Statutes and FIFA Statutes, the GFA, members of the GFA, clubs, players, referees and all participants in football shall not deal and engage in any football-related activities (administrative, sporting, etc) with the suspended AshantiGold SC and/or the banned officials.