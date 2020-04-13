50 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold have announced the signing of three players to in the second round transfer window.

Nathaniel Asamoah, Michael Enu and Dacosta Boadu completed their move the Obuase-based club as free agents frombTechiman Eleven Wonders, Liberty Professionals and Medeama Sporting Club, respectively.

Asamoah had been training with the miners but had to wait for the opening of the second transfer window due to documentary hurdles.

The former Aduana Stars hitman penned a two-year deal upon successful agreement.

The 29-year-old has been without a club after parting ways with Amernian side FC Banants which he joined in 2018.

A Happy Sports sources inducates Michael Enu signed a three-year deal while Dacosta Boadu signed a two-year deal with the club.

The miners hope to challenge for the league title with these new signings when the league returns.

AshantiGold is placed fifth on the Ghana Premier League table with 25 points before the break of the league due to the coronavirus pandemic