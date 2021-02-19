1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC have completed the signing of former Karela United goalkeeper Kofi Mensah in the current transfer window.

The shot stopper who completed all formalities with the miners on Thursday including his medical examination has signed a three year contract with the team.

Ashgold have been leaking a lot of goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season conceding 19 goals in 14 games second only to bottom club King Faisal who have shipped in 25 goals with goalkeeping identified as a major problem for the miners.

Kofi Mensah was integral in the Karela United side that qualified the team to the Ghana Premier League in 2017 before joining Zambian side Power Dynamos.

He was in post during Karela United's impressive performance in the 2017 NC Special cup competition where they reached the finals.

The miners have used all their three registered goalkeepers for the season but none has been able to help seal the leaky defence so Mensah will be licking his lips with glee as there is genuinely an opportunity to stake claim for the no.1 spot.