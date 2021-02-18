2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold have bolstered their ranks with the acquisition of former Eleven Wonders midfielder Seth Osei.

The playmaker joins the miners on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Eleven Wonders.

Osei has penned a three year deal with Ashantigold until the 2024 league season.

The player who has agreed terms with the Obuasi based club completed all the formalities including passing his mandatory medical examinations on Thursday before signing the dotted lines with his new side.

He was part of the Techiman Eleven Wonders side during the 2019/2020 truncated season but has decided to move on after his deal expired.

The player has started training with his new side and has been pictured in the club's apparels despite the miners yet to officially make any announcement.

Ashantigold who are lying 10th on the league log are poised to augment their team in order to climb up the ladder.