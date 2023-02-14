2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia North constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah has described some comments by Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh as “distasteful” and “disrespectful” to the Ashanti Kingdom.

He was on the warpath when discussing Frank Annoh-Dompreh - who appears to be a supporter of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawuia's bid to lead the NPP in their upcoming primaries.

Mr. Annoh Dompreh claims that the Ashantis just support “any” person who declares his intention to lead the NPP without a proper background check of their know-how.

Annoh-Dompreh’s utterance did not go down well with Mr Collins Owusu Amankwah who called for an immediate apology to the entire Ashanti Kingdom with immediate effect.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that “The Ashantis are not zombies and he must apologize.”

“I am being passionate here because he can’t tell us [Ashantis] that. People are hurt, what he said is just not right. He should reflect on that and apologise. Much as we are NPP, we just don’t follow anything. We are just disappointed.

“For our own collective goals, he should come out and render an apology to the entire people of the Ashanti region. We are not mugu, we are not zombies, we could reason. We are rational human beings; we know what is right and wrong,” Collins Owusu Amankwah lamented.