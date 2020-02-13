28 minutes ago

Ashfoam has pledged to support the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) an amount of 20,000 US dollars ahead of team Ghana's participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games.

This was made known by the Marketing and Communication manager of Ashfoam Nana Yaw Ampem Darko during a presentation to fulfill pledge for Ghana’s participation of SAL Beach Games in Cape Verde 2019.

According to Nana Yaw Ampem Darko, his Company will provide a cash sponsorship of $20,000 to the GOC’s programs, preparation and participation in the Tokyo 2020 Games. He also stated that, they will also provide 100 kits each including Track Suits, branded T-Shirts and branded Polo Caps.

Ghana in Rio 2016 didn’t come with any medal. Ashfoam Ghana has again promise all athletes who will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Games should they qualify to the medal zone of their disciplines.

They presented mattresses to athletes who participated in the 2019 Beach Games held in SAL, Cape Verde.

“We believe in Youth Development and continues to Support the Ghanaian Youth to excel in every field of their career, whether through Sports, Education, and other forms of career choices. In future, Ashfoam plans to support two sporting events for Juvenile and Youth Sports for the year”, Nana Yaw Ampem Darko said.