47 minutes ago

There was double agony for Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold on Sunday after their 2-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak.

After the game, the team was attacked on their way back to Obuasi by armed robbers at Assign Endwa.

Thankfully there was no casualty as the team safely arrived in Obuasi.

According to a statement by the club on their official Twitter handle three bullets were shot at the front windscreen but no one was hurt as the front glass is bulletproof.

STATEMENT BELOW:

We got attacked by armed robbers on our way back from Accra at Assin Endwa.

The robbers shot three bullets at the front bulletproof glass as the team driver meandered his way through a terrible scene of gunshots.

Thankfully, no individual sustained any injuries. The entire team is currently safe in Obuasi.