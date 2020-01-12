49 minutes ago

AshantiGold SC kept their winning momentum to the start of the Ghana Premier League intact as they beat Eleven Wonders FC 2-0 at the Len Clay stadium on Sunday.

The Miners hold a perfect 100% record as they have won all three matches without conceding a single goal.

Assistant coach Yakubu Sheriff Mambo made no alterations to the home side's squad that beat King Faisal Babes last week.

Evans Obeng came on as a substitute in the 75th minute to mark his debut in the Gold and Black shirt.

The opponents made three changes to their squad as Abu Sule and Akoto Danso were handed their debuts.

Ignatius Osei Fosu also introduced Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah in the second half to mark his first bow for the Eleven Wonders.

The hosts with early incursions in the game came close to netting the opener in the 18th minute as goalkeeper John Moosie made a spectacular to stop Amos Addai's effort.

The Miners came close again after ten minutes afterwards but defender Felix Akorlor cleared the ball on the goal line to prevent a goal.

Emmanuel Owusu broke the deadlock on the 29th minute to put AshantiGold in front following an excellent effort by Mark Agyekum to set him up.

Mark Agyekum doubled the lead with a magnificent curling shot after receiving a pass from Abdul Latif Anabila on the stroke of halftime.

The visitors had an opportunity to reduce the deficit in the 49th minute after they were awarded a penalty.

Seth Osei blasted the spot kick over the crossbar.

The victory takes AshantiGold to the second position behind Aduana Stars on goals difference as Eleven Wonders languish in the bottom three.