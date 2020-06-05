25 minutes ago

Thomas Duah an assistant coach of Obuasi Ashantigold has called for the annulment of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

There has been no football in the country since the middle of March when government placed a ban on all public/social gatherings.

After almost three months of varied restrictions, government last Sunday eased the restrictions but football and many other contact sports have still been banned.

With no clear date in sight for when football can return, many like Thomas Duah has called for the cancellation of the current season.

"I don't see why we should continue with the league looking at the time left for us," Duah told Oyerepa FM.

"You go to Belgium, Holland and France they have all ended their leagues, they are more advanced than us but what did they do," he added.

There has also been deafening calls for matches to be played behind closed doors but many including the former player disagrees.

"Some are suggesting playing behind closed doors that I disagree because we can't do without the supporters, that's not us, it can't work," says Duah.