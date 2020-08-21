2 hours ago

Obuasi Ashantigold have parted ways with five members of their playing squad ahead of the upcoming football season.

The Ghana Football Association have officially opened the transfer window for the registration of players for the 2020/2021 season which is expected to start in October.

Per Kumasi based Oyerepa FM,the following players are deemed not good enough for the miners and have therefore been cut loose.

They are Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Benedict Wobenu, Musah Mohammed, Akwasi Nti and Stephen Owusu Banahene

Emmanuel Osei Baffour re-signed for the club for his second spell from Karela United, while Benedict Wobenu joined from from Inter Allies with Musah Mohammed joining Ashgold from Ebusua Dwarfs.

Two players who also were signed from Asante Kotoko namely Kwasi Nti and Stephen Owusu Banahene have also been shown the exit.

The club is restructuring the playing squad with some key players let go while they are in talks with several others to bolster their ranks ass they prepare for the CAF Confederations Cup.