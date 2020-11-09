27 minutes ago

Ashantigold right back Kwadwo Amoako has been handed a late call-up to join the Black Stars squad as the team prepares to face Sudan.

Most of the players who were part of the initial 23 man squad have either picked up an injury or have been prevented from traveling by their clubs.

Amoako is the latest player to receive a call-up after Christopher Nettey, Prince Adu Kwabena, Majeed Ashimeru, Joseph Attamah Larweh and Afriyie Acquah were all handed late call-ups.

The Ashgold defender was part of Ghana's initial squad for the same games in March 2020 but the matches were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Black Stars will play Sudan in a double header with the encounter set for 12 November 2020 at the Cape Coast stadium before playing same opponents in the reverse fixture some five days later in Omdurman.

Ghana currently lie top of Group C with six points after wins of Sao Tome and Principe and South Africa.

Amoako was very integral for Ashantigold in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season making 14 appearances for the miners.