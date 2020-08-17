5 hours ago

AshantiGold were locked in talks with Aduana Stars about the transfer of striker Yahaya Mohammed with a loan move being suggested.

According to reports, the proposed transfer has hit a snag with interim Ashantigold coach Thomas Duah reportedly pulling the plug on the deal.

It was earlier reported that the miners had reached an agreement with Aduana Stars for the transfer of the star striker but it appears its wide off the mark as talks have broken down.

Ashgold who will be representing Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup is looking to bolster their attack as they have parted ways with prolific striker Shafiu Mumuni.

Per Kumasi based Kessben FM, interim manager Thomas Boakye has told the club to end their pursuit of Yahaya Mohammed.

The miners presently have these attackers at their disposal: Hans Kwofie, Benjamin Eshun, Nathaniel Asamoah and Nana Poku.

AshantiGold SC are hoping to beef up their squad with two or three quality players for the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup.

Yahaya Mohammed scored 11 goals in 15 appearances in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which was annulled.