1 hour ago

Ghana's sole representative in the CAF Confederations Cup, Ashantigold have drawn against Burkina Faso side Salitas in the preliminary round of the competition in Monday's draw.

Ashantigold will play at home in the first leg which is scheduled to be played between 27-29 November 2020 while the second leg will also come off in Burkina Faso between 4-6 December 2020.

The winner of the tie will face the winner of the game between Sudanese side Alamal Atbara and KVZ Sports Club of Zanzibar in the first round of the competition

Salitas won the Burkina Faso Cup and the Super Cup in 2018.

They have the enviable record of being the first Burkinabe side to qualify for the group stages of CAF inter club competitions chalking that feat in 2018/2019.