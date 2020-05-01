50 minutes ago

Obuase Ashanti Gold have appointed the son of the club's Board Chairman as the new Chief Executive Officer, replacing the outgone Frederick Acheampong.

Emmanuel Frimpong, who is the second to Dr Kwaku Frimpong, will head a five-member management team to champion a new course for the obuase based club.

According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM the management team comprises Seth Boakye Agyemang, who has been named as the administrative manager of the Miners.

Mr Gibrine Musa aka Zamba is also in the team as Director of Operations whiles former BA United Chief Executive Officer Roy Arthur takes up the role of Sporting Director.

Daniel Bioh plays a dual role in the team serving in the capacity of secretary and IT officer.

Not much is known about Emmanuel Frimpong in football sector but the 27 year old holds a first degree in Business Administration at Thompson Rivers University in and have been in charge of Champion groups of companies as the General Manager for Champion TV and Champion Hotel.

The CEO position of the club became vacant following the resignation Mr Frederick Acheampong last month.