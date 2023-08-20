5 hours ago

The management of the defunct Ashgold Soccer Club has issued a statement expressing their disagreement with the recent decision by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to suspend them from all football-related activities.

According to the Obuasi-based club, they believe that the GFA's decision is not legally grounded and consider it to be of no effect due to alleged irregularities in the voting process during the 29th Ordinary Session of Congress held in Kumasi.

During the 29th Ordinary Session of Congress, the GFA upheld the suspension of Ashgold Soccer Club, effectively barring them from participating in any footballing activity within the country.

At the Congress session, a total of 67 members of the GFA voted in favor of continuing the suspension of Ashgold, while 17 members voted against it.

The GFA had initially suspended Ashgold with immediate effect under Article 17(1) of the GFA Statutes due to the club's association with banned officials, specifically Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong, who were found to have violated GFA and FIFA statutes by their involvement in sports betting and alleged match manipulation.

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, one of the officials in question, received a 10-year ban from all football-related activities and was fined Ghs 100,000 for his involvement in match manipulation. Emmanuel Frimpong, the other individual, was banned for eight years for his role in match manipulation.

The suspension of AshantiGold SC has led to the loss of all membership rights for the club. As a result, the club is prohibited from participating in any football competitions, including the Ashanti Regional Football Association Division Two League.

In line with both the GFA Statutes and FIFA Statutes, all parties involved in football, including the GFA, its members, clubs, players, and referees, are prohibited from engaging in any football-related activities, whether administrative or sporting, with the suspended AshantiGold SC and/or the banned officials.

PRESS RELEASE BELOW: