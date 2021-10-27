11 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold SC have agreed a kit sponsorship deal with Nigerian kit manufacturers OWU ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Obuasi based club made the official announcement of the deal via their social media handle.

"We are delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached with OWU as our new kit sponsors," the club announced on their social media handle.

OWU is among the leading sports wear manufacturers in Nigeria and have for some time now been the official kit sponsors of the national handball team.

AshGold were previously on the stables of Gimel but have now mutually parted ways with the UK kit manufacturers last season.

They will supply the miners with jerseys, training kits, bibs, tracksuits and other football equipment to be used by the club.

Ashanti Gold will open their campaign with a home fixture against Techiman Eleven Wonders in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League opener.