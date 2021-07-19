2 hours ago

AshantiGold SC have vehemently denied any involvement an a match fixing scandal in their match day 34 clash against Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.

The miners hosted Inter Allies in the last Premier League game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium where they inflicted a heavy 7-0 defeated on the already relegated Tampico boys.

Ashgold scored five goals by themselves although with little resistance from the away side before Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah scored two bizarre own goals you will ever see in football to make it 7-0.

The GFA has formally opened investigations into the alleged match fixing in the Ashgold vs Inter Allies match but AshGold have issued a statement denying any wrongdoing.

"We take notice of the video circulating in relation to our game against Inter Allies and wish to state unequivocally dissociate ourselves from any wrongdoing," a club statement on Monday read.

"Ashantigold played competitively in the entire duration of the game, with our players scoring five great goals through hard work and team effort in the 15th, 26th, 42nd, 49th and 77th respectively.

"We have no idea as to why the opponents' player scored two own goals after we were up by five goals with 13 minutes to end the game.

"We demonstrated throughout the game we were determined to play to the best of our abilities, and not to play any predetermined score line as its been circulated.

"We therefore vehemently dissociate ourselves from any match fixing and wish to urge all persons and organizations wrongfully accusing the club of match-fixing to desist from that, as we won't hesitate to take legal action against such parties.

"As a renowned sports brand, we have always believed in fair play and would continue to act in the good interest of the game."

Young striker Isaac Opoku Agyemang run the charitable Inter Allies defense ragged as he grabbed a hattrick on the day while it was a day of ignominy for Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah who scored twice but it was in his own net .

With captain Amos Addai also scoring twice for the miners to make it 7-0 in favour of Ashgold SC.

