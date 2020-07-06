1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obuasi Ashantigold SC, Emmanuel Frimpong says the club improve on their fortunes at the CAF Confederations Cup this time round.

The miners will represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League with their Regional neighbours Asante Kotoko also playing in the CAF Champions League.

This follows Ghana's inability to complete the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashantigold won the Normalization Committee tier tournament which was played some two seasons ago but performed abysmally at the CAF Confederations Cup.

According to the young CEO, things will change this time round as the club have know learnt from their past mistakes.

The young CEO says he was part of the Ashantigold party that traveled to play in the CAF Confederations Cup last season and has learnt a lot from it.