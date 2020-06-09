2 hours ago

Experienced Ashantigold SC defender, Eric Donkor has revealed that the suspension of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League has affected him financially.

According to the former Asante Kotoko right back, he would have gotten some extra income in addition to his regular salary if the season was in session.

“As a footballer, I will say the break has affected my personal life because football is all about training and games, lacking those things is really affecting me. Individual training is not helping me,” Donkor told OTEC FM.

“It has also affected me financially, although I’m being paid, I would have gotten some income if the season is ongoing,” he added.

Football activities in Ghana still remain suspended despite government's easing of the restrictions which paved way for some other sports to return amid the covid-19 pandemic.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 10th address to the nation on Sunday May 31, 2020 on COVID-19, gave clearance for individual non-contact sport to return with football still halted until at least July 31 this year.

But the Ghana Football Association(GFA), is yet to take a decision on the fate of the Ghana premier league and the Division one league with opinions still divided over whether or not the season should continue.